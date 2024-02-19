Rangers, Islanders showdown caps ‘special’ 2024 Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- MetLife Stadium stood silent in anticipation.

The New York Rangers had scored two power-play goals with their goalie pulled in the last 4:08 of regulation Sunday, and now there was a video review to rule whether forward Artemi Panarin had scored the winner 10 seconds into overtime.

The puck had hit New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, hit Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin and crept across the goal line -- after Dobson had knocked the net out of position.

The referee announced the goal was good, the Rangers had come back to win 6-5 in OT, and the place exploded with a sound you can’t hear at Madison Square Garden, as grand as the world’s most famous arena can be.

It was louder, deeper.

The fans sang along to the goal song and chanted, “Hey! Hey! Hey, hey, hey!”

“It’s roaring,” Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said. “I can only imagine what these football guys hear. It’s a little different. You don’t hear as much when you’re just on the ice play to play, but that eruption when we scored and when they announced it was a good goal too, yeah, it was cool to hear.”