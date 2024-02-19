Rangers, Islanders showdown caps ‘special’ 2024 Stadium Series

The NHL makes each outdoor game unique, tailoring the hoopla to the local market. This event presented special challenges and opportunities, because it was the first time the League had held outdoor games in the same venue in front of fans on back-to-back days.
Sunday felt a little different than Saturday despite the same field design -- a park in a New Jersey town -- and the quick turnaround.
Three end-zone sections were full, after they were empty Saturday to make room for lighting and pyrotechnics for a pregame Jonas Brothers concert -- one of the reasons for the larger crowd. The NHL used LED boards instead of static logos in key spots to change the look. Instead of a night game, this started as a day game and finished under the lights. Instead of a Jersey theme, there was a New York, New York flavor.
Each team arrived with police officers and firefighters from its home area, the Rangers wearing New York City police and fire hockey jerseys. Players from the New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL, the usual home teams at MetLife Stadium, were introduced before the game. Rangers legend Mark Messier and Islanders legend Bryan Trottier dropped the puck.
AJR, a New York pop band, played in the first intermission. Rangers and Islanders legends were honored during the second intermission. Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” played through the loudspeakers after the game.
“Being close to home for me, it was obviously a cool experience,” said Fox, who grew up on Long Island as a Rangers fan. “The fans make a big part of it, and for the Rangers fans to show out and support us all game was something I’ll remember too.”
The NHL outdoor phenomenon will continue next season. The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, and the Columbus Blue Jackets will appear in their first outdoor game when they host the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.
In Row 22 of Section 339 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, amid tens of thousands of Rangers and Islanders fans, Robert Friend stuck out wearing a red No. 98 Connor Bedard Blackhawks jersey. The 29-year-old came from Chicago.
“I’m definitely going to the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field,” he said. “I’m really excited. I can’t wait to go.”