Shesterkin, Sorokin continue journey at Stadium Series for Rangers, Islanders

The Stadium Series will be the fourth time they've started opposite each other in the NHL. Shesterkin is 2-1-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .921 save percentage; Sorokin is 1-1-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .897 save percentage.

They used to start opposite each other often in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, Shesterkin with SKA St. Petersburg and Sorokin with CSKA Moscow.

"We each played on one of the best teams in Russia in the regular season and playoffs," Shesterkin said. "We're playing in the NHL against each other in the New York derby. It's a pretty good experience for us and it's a great honor to play in this league, being at the top level."

The similarities between them seem unending.

They're both 28. They were both selected to New York teams in the middle rounds of the 2014 NHL Draft; Sorokin to the Islanders with the 78th pick (third round) and Shesterkin to the Rangers with the 118th pick (fourth round).

They have each played in one outdoor game, separated by two days in the same venue.

Shesterkin had a shutout for the Russian national team in a 5-0 win against Finland in the Channel One Cup at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg on Dec. 16, 2018, in front of 71,381 fans. Sorokin was his backup.

"It was amazing," Shesterkin said. "I just remember the puck and I focused on the puck and that's it. During warmups I looked around, but after that -- you know when you play on the national team you can not be too loose."

Sorokin started for CSKA Moscow in a 4-1 win against SKA St. Petersburg on Dec. 18, 2018, in front of 67,770 fans.

"It was a great experience and a memory for my whole life," Sorokin said. "It was against his team."

"I wasn't his backup," Shesterkin said, jokingly.

They also shared their first NHL All-Star Game experiences last year in Florida, both representing the Metropolitan Division as teammates for the first time in professional hockey.

"I remember when we sat on the bus when we were 16, and then it was the draft year and the Rangers drafted Igor and the Islanders drafted me," Sorokin said. "We said one day we'll play against each other in the NHL. It was such a long way for us, unbelievable. Now we're playing here and it's cool."

They turn off their friendship when the puck drops, but they talk often away from the competition.

They don't critique their games, but when something good happens to one, they can expect a text or a call from the other.

"I always told him I'm learning from him," Sorokin said. "I watch his highlights and I say, 'Wow, what is he doing?' I learn from him every day. I see his position, how he plays with his stick, it's unbelievable. What saves he makes, how he plays with his glove, it's all unbelievable. It's a good battle for us."

Said Shesterkin, "Like, I can say, 'Ilya, what a save,' and he'll just say, 'I'm lucky.' He always says that he's lucky, but I say, 'No, you deserve it.' It's the same the other way around too. So happy to have a friend like Ilya, and so happy we can play against each other in the NHL."

There will be a conversation after the game Sunday, maybe some praise too, even though one of them will be going home unhappy.

If only they had those masks, though.

"You have to enjoy it because you have that opportunity to share the experience with your friend," Rangers forward Artemi Panarin said. "I would love to share something like this with [Sergei] Bobrovsky. I'd hope I can score 10 goals in one period against him. It's great for them."