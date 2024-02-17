Rempe could make NHL debut for Rangers in Stadium Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Matt Rempe could make NHL history on Sunday.

The New York Rangers' rookie forward could become the first player to make his League debut in an outdoor game.

"That would be unreal, a [heck] of a story," Rempe said. "It would be unbelievable."

Rempe was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Friday to replace Blake Wheeler on the Rangers roster in advance of their game against the New York Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Wheeler suffered a season-ending lower-body injury in a 7-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Rempe, a sixth-round pick (No. 165) by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft, took rushes as the right wing on the fourth line with center Barclay Goodrow and left wing Adam Edstrom in practice at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

He's ready to be in that spot Sunday if his No. 73 gets called.

"I think I'd handle it well," Rempe said. "I play a hard, physical game that runs on adrenaline. I think I'm going to be juiced up to the max, so I think I'm going to be buzzing out there. It'd be unreal. How can you not be going with all the fans and outdoors? This is pure hockey."