Hischier delivers 'complete' performance for Devils in Stadium Series win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Nico Hischier made it a point in the days leading up to his first NHL outdoor game to not have any expectations and instead enjoy creating his own narrative.

The New Jersey Devils captain did just that with two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in a critical Metropolitan Division showdown in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday in front of 70,328 fans.

"I think I just want to bring something to the table every game that helps the team," Hischier said. "I always try to have a team-first mentality and just do whatever I can to help the team, and tonight was a big game. I knew I had to bring my A-game, and I think I did that. I was really happy to help the team win."

The 25-year-old center put the Flyers on notice 32 seconds into the game, when he gave the hometown faithful an emotional boost by scoring on a breakaway after collecting a chipped pass from Ondrej Palat at center ice.

It was the second-fastest goal to begin an NHL outdoor game, behind Colby Armstrong, who scored 21 seconds into the first period for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 2-1 shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 Winter Classic.

"I mean, his play speaks for itself," Devils forward Erik Haula said. "I think if you watch this game tonight, I think he was the best player out there most of the night. Just a complete game, on face-offs, all over the ice. I thought he was fantastic, and he led the way tonight. I'm proud of him."