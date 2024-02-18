Hischier delivers 'complete' performance for Devils in Stadium Series win

New Jersey's captain leads way with 2 goals, assist against Flyers

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Nico Hischier made it a point in the days leading up to his first NHL outdoor game to not have any expectations and instead enjoy creating his own narrative.

The New Jersey Devils captain did just that with two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in a critical Metropolitan Division showdown in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday in front of 70,328 fans.

"I think I just want to bring something to the table every game that helps the team," Hischier said. "I always try to have a team-first mentality and just do whatever I can to help the team, and tonight was a big game. I knew I had to bring my A-game, and I think I did that. I was really happy to help the team win."

The 25-year-old center put the Flyers on notice 32 seconds into the game, when he gave the hometown faithful an emotional boost by scoring on a breakaway after collecting a chipped pass from Ondrej Palat at center ice.

It was the second-fastest goal to begin an NHL outdoor game, behind Colby Armstrong, who scored 21 seconds into the first period for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 2-1 shootout win against the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 Winter Classic.

"I mean, his play speaks for itself," Devils forward Erik Haula said. "I think if you watch this game tonight, I think he was the best player out there most of the night. Just a complete game, on face-offs, all over the ice. I thought he was fantastic, and he led the way tonight. I'm proud of him."

PHI@NJD: Hischier lights the lamp 32 seconds into Stadium Series

Hischier rounded out his performance in a typical way by leading all Devils forwards in ice time (22:05) and all skaters in face-off wins and attempts (18-for-29, 62.1 percent).

"He plays in every situation, and he's the type of captain who is going to kill penalties, play against top lines," New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. "I tried to make sure he was out there against Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett, and that's a tough task.

"So, you're asking him to shut them down and, at the same time, you're asking him to produce offense. You're asking him to kill penalties when you're asking him to be the best guy on the first power-play group. Then there's a guy that away from the ice cares about every teammate in that room. I think that's probably the most important part. He wants to see everybody succeed. He's not afraid to push his teammates. He's not overly vocal, but when he says something, he commands a lot of respect."

Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a quick snap shot from the right hash marks at 2:48 of the third period to give the Devils a 5-2 lead.

PHI@NJD: Hischier fires in his second goal of Stadium Series

He said he enjoyed the loud cheers and whenever The Gaslight Anthem performed their hit, "Howl," which has been the Devils’ goal song since 2015-16.

"I just tried to soak it in as much as I could," Hischier said. "It was such a fun game, and I think after the game, after we knew we won, I just tried to soak it in as much as I could because those are games you will never forget in your career.

"I think the win makes it even better, and seeing all the fans showing up and supporting us meant so much."

New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith, who had a goal and an assist, said Hischier's performance was inspiring.

"It was everything," Smith said. "I think when you can have your captain step in and play the way he did, we can just jump on his back. He's kind of a lead by example captain, and boy did he ever lead tonight."

