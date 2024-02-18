Flyers ready to ‘move on’ after Stadium Series loss, missed opportunity

Philadelphia fails to extend lead on Devils for 3rd place in Metropolitan

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- John Tortorella was adamant that he's not looking at the standings or the Stanley Cup Playoff chase.

"We're not going to get into counting points and four-point games and all that," Tortorella said. "We don't operate that way. We just get ready for our next game. We go to Chicago (on Wednesday). ... I want us ready to play that game. That's the next game. We're not going to do the math right now with 25, 27 games left. We just don't operate that way."

But there's no denying that the Flyers' 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday was a missed opportunity.

The Flyers (29-20-7) could have built a nine-point lead on the Devils for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Instead, with the loss, their advantage is five points, with the Devils (28-22-4) holding two games in hand.

"Obviously, it was a big game for us," Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim said. "Unfortunate we didn't get the two (points), but we've got to move on and get ready for the next one."

Their chance at the two points Saturday started slipping away on the game's first shift, when Ondrej Palat skated the puck around Sanheim and then chipped it between forwards Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett to send Nico Hischier in alone on a breakaway. His goal gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 32 seconds into the game.

"Obviously, it's tough to give it up first shift," Sanheim said. "We actually got off to a really good start and they get a great break for a breakaway and they capitalize on it. Not ideal, but in saying that, we were staying patient. We knew we were going to get looks. We got a lot of looks, just couldn't capitalize like we wanted to."

That was especially true in the second period, when the Flyers had 27 shots on goal, the most in a single period in NHL-outdoor game history.

Tippett scored two goals, but Philadelphia allowed two and also had to kill off two penalties, including one on Travis Konecny 39 seconds into a power play. The Flyers ended the period losing 4-2.

"I thought the most important part of the game was when we got it rolling in the second period, we started taking penalties," Tortorella said. "Not so much being man down, but we're man down, 4-on-4.

"We needed another goal in the second period. I thought we were right there knocking on the door, but then we took some penalties and it took us out of our flow."

Hischier scored his second goal of the game 2:48 into the third to make it 5-2. Nick Seeler scored his first goal of the season to cut it to 5-3 at 9:07 of the third, but that was as close as Philadelphia could get.

"It's frustrating," Konecny said. "We had some really good looks. It's just one of those games where [Devils goalie Nico Daws] was giving us some opportunities on rebounds and their guys were doing whatever it took to keep them out. It's sometimes going to go that way."

It was the Flyers' first regulation loss in six games since the All-Star break (4-1-1), and although they missed their chance to widen their lead for a playoff spot and push closer to home-ice advantage for the first round of the postseason, they remain a confident group.

They'll also be well-rested for the final push, with four games in the next 10 days.

"Obviously, we knew it's an important game in a lot of aspects, especially in the standings," Philadelphia goalie Samuel Ersson said. "We know they're chasing us. They're a good group, good team. I think after the break we've really stepped up, before this game we had nine out of 10 points.

“We lose the game today, and that's kind of what it is. It's a loss. We know it's going to happen. We have to deal with it and move on and keep building on what we've been building up here after the break."

