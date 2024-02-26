Kane delivers vintage performance for Red Wings in emotional Chicago return

Kane being goaded into extra laps wasn’t surprising. Neither was seeing Kane and DeBrincat once again at their best on Chicago ice. Prior to making his Red Wings debut in December, Kane said DeBrincat, his teammate with the Blackhawks from 2017-2022, was part of the reason why he signed with Detroit.
Their connection is as evident now as it was then.
“I was getting a little frustrated today and he was keeping me positive the whole time,” Kane said of DeBrincat. “He’s like, I guess, the big brother to me here now.”
No one knew how Kane would look following the hip resurfacing surgery he had on June 1, but if there were any concerns after he signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, they’ve been erased. Kane has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 27 games for Detroit, including 12 points (five goals, seven assists) on a current eight-game point streak.
The Red Wings (32-20-6), meanwhile, who haven't qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2015-16, hold the first wild card from the Eastern Conference.
“There’s only so often you can really be part of special nights in this game, and I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a few, but this one ranks right up there,” Red Wings goaltender James Reimer said.
“Such an elite, such a great player, and to be on his team when he comes back to this city, the reception he got, kudos to the fans here. The reception they gave him was awesome and so well deserved for what he’s done for the city of Chicago. Really cool to see that and then obviously the way it ended, right? Pretty special.”
The end was special. For the Red Wings, for Kane, and, in a way, for the fans in attendance.
Before leaving the ice, Kane patted his heart and waved to the crowd. He is in Detroit now, but Chicago will always have a hold on him.
“Just tried to show the fans there at the end they’ll always have my heart here,” Kane said. “A special 16-17 years, whatever it was, I don’t even know. But it was great.”