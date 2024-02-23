Larkin heart and soul of Red Wings’ push to make Stanley Cup Playoffs

DETROIT -- Dylan Larkin is to the Detroit Red Wings what Nathan MacKinnon is to the Colorado Avalanche, Connor McDavid is to the Edmonton Oilers and Nikita Kucherov is to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The voters might not consider him for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player like the other three. But he’s Detroit’s heart and soul, the Red Wings’ MVP.

“He’s our best player,” coach Derek Lalonde said. “He’s our [first-line center]. I think he’s a star in this league. I get some of the next-tier guys -- MacKinnon, McDavid, Kucherov, some guys that have come through here. He feels like that to us.”

Larkin leads the Red Wings in goals (25) and points (51) entering their game against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (12 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360) as they try to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in eight seasons.

In Detroit’s 2-1 overtime win against Colorado on Thursday, he scored the tying goal on the power play with 7:58 left in the third period and set up the winning goal at 3:42 of OT, charging to the net, drawing two defenders and dropping a behind-the-back, backhand pass to forward Patrick Kane in the slot. The win vaulted the Red Wings (30-20-6) into the first wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Larkin’s impact goes beyond offense, though, as Detroit’s captain.

“One of the things I’ve noticed is just his leadership, how not only can you say the right things in the locker room, but you bring it on the ice every night,” Kane said. “He’s obviously been very productive offensively, but it’s the way he’s in every situation for the team -- penalty kill, big face-offs, up a goal on the ice. Obviously, he’s so effective scoring goals and putting up points, but I think the overall package is something that sticks out.”

Larkin has been through a lot in Detroit, and he’s hungry in the prime of his NHL career.