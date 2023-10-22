NHL Insider

First Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories
Bedard's home opener with Blackhawks has excitement 'off the charts'
Ekman-Larsson set to face Canucks for 1st time since signing with Panthers
Coyotes earning respect in latest phase of rebuild
Bedard getting 'good dose of learning' at start of NHL career with Blackhawks
Red Wings 'trending in the right direction' with fast start to season
Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche
Seider welcomes challenge of facing Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings
GM wants Canadiens players to 'chart their own path' 
Phillips enjoys 'unreal' game for Capitals against former team
Rangers finding early success while adjusting to Laviolette's system
Blackhawks find way to defeat Maple Leafs without offense from Bedard
Peterka set to break out, help Sabres end Stanley Cup Playoff drought
McDavid, Oilers aim to shake slow start against Predators
Flyers see Phillies as model to restore success, energy back into home arena
Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews, Maple Leafs in Toronto
Matthews thrilled to be committed to Maple Leafs, embraces fans' 'big passion'
Bedard, family enjoy 'amazing' night in Montreal

Bedard rewards ‘electric crowd’ with goal in Blackhawks home opener

Forward appreciates atmosphere for his 1st regular-season game in Chicago

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard was open, very open, when he fired his patented wrist shot for a beautiful and memorable power-play goal in his young career.

It took until Game 6 for the No. 1 pick of the Chicago Blackhawks to play his first home game in the NHL, but it only took 90 seconds for him to score his first goal here.

“Whether it was a first career goal or first goal here, it’s always nice to get that and it feels good to get it quick,” Bedard said after a 5-3 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at United Center on Saturday.

“It was big for our power play to see one go in, but obviously now it doesn’t feel as good (after a loss). But in the moment, it was great for sure.”

At 18 years, 96 days, Bedard became the second-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score in his home opener behind Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days on Oct. 11, 1984). The only other teenagers to do so were Stan Mikita (19 years, 140 days on Oct. 7, 1959) and John Harms (19 years, 187 days on Oct. 29, 1944).

He also scored the fastest goal by a Blackhawks player from the start of their home opener since Andrew Shaw on Oct. 11, 2014 (59 seconds).

“Yeah, you could see the ovation from the crowd, and the goal is well-deserved,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “It definitely gave the building and our team energy. It's pretty cool to see that right off the bat.”

VGK@CHI: Bedard opens scoring with PPG

Bedard’s presence alone was enough to create the most electric atmosphere at United Center, especially at the start of the game, in quite some time. The young star is expected to help expedite Chicago’s rebuild, to be the next face of the franchise after former Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who led them to Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The anticipation surrounding Bedard’s first home game was there throughout the day. He slapped hands with fans during the annual red-carpet ceremony in the afternoon. He received the loudest cheers during player announcements. During the first television timeout, the Blackhawks played a video montage of Bedard, featuring clips from his childhood, his days with Regina of the Western Hockey League and international play with Canada.

Bedard said the atmosphere lived up to what he expected.

“Even more so, I'd say,” he said. “I've heard so many great things and obviously saw it in preseason. Even when I got drafted, we had a pretty electric crowd there, it was awesome. Just to finally get that real game and to see how energetic they are, how much they love us, it's awesome and we couldn't say more how much we appreciate it.”

With his goal Saturday, Bedard has five points (two goals, three assists) in his first six NHL games. He’s drawn compliments for how he’s handled everything thus far, be it from teammates or opponents.

“I don’t know if anyone’s honestly been in a situation like him,” Golden Knights center Jack Eichel said before the game. “He’s probably had the most attention on him, but it seems like he’s handling it great.

“Having spent a little time around him, I know his dedication to hockey and his work ethic. Hopefully, he’s just enjoying his first few weeks in the NHL and taking it all in. Obviously, he’s going to be a star in the League. The little bit I have gotten to see him, he looks like he’s been playing for a while already, and obviously he’s a confident player. You like to see that.

“He makes plays, he attacks. I don’t know exactly what he’s going through -- big market like this in Chicago -- but I’m sure he’s got guys over there he’s leaning on, and his teammates are doing a good job of making it fun for him.”

Bedard already endeared himself to Chicago and added to that in his first home game. He’s been through a lot over the past few weeks, but he has appreciated every bit of it.

“Yeah, it's been pretty wild. Ever since before camp-ish, it's been crazy, but it's not something I look at as a negative at all,” Bedard said. “I'm really grateful to be in the position I am in, and there's very few people that get that opportunity, get to be as lucky. I'm looking at it like that.

“I'm living out a dream, and I feel very fortunate for that. But it is crazy and busy. I'm human too; I can get a little tired. But it's been good and I'm just enjoying it.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Bruce Miles contributed to this report