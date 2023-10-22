Bedard rewards ‘electric crowd’ with goal in Blackhawks home opener

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard was open, very open, when he fired his patented wrist shot for a beautiful and memorable power-play goal in his young career.

It took until Game 6 for the No. 1 pick of the Chicago Blackhawks to play his first home game in the NHL, but it only took 90 seconds for him to score his first goal here.

“Whether it was a first career goal or first goal here, it’s always nice to get that and it feels good to get it quick,” Bedard said after a 5-3 loss to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at United Center on Saturday.

“It was big for our power play to see one go in, but obviously now it doesn’t feel as good (after a loss). But in the moment, it was great for sure.”

At 18 years, 96 days, Bedard became the second-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score in his home opener behind Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days on Oct. 11, 1984). The only other teenagers to do so were Stan Mikita (19 years, 140 days on Oct. 7, 1959) and John Harms (19 years, 187 days on Oct. 29, 1944).

He also scored the fastest goal by a Blackhawks player from the start of their home opener since Andrew Shaw on Oct. 11, 2014 (59 seconds).

“Yeah, you could see the ovation from the crowd, and the goal is well-deserved,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “It definitely gave the building and our team energy. It's pretty cool to see that right off the bat.”