Sabres ‘ready to go’ with regular season set to start Friday against Devils

MUNICH -- The Buffalo Sabres begin the 2024-25 regular season Friday, but for them it’s already arrived.

"It feels like it's here," coach Lindy Ruff said.

That was the feeling around the team Sunday after they went through an energetic near hour-long practice at SAP Garden here before boarding a flight to Prague.

It’s at 02 Arena in Prague where they will play regular-season games against New Jersey Devils on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGSN, MSG-B) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

They still have three more practices -- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday -- and a morning skate Friday before the puck officially drops. But flying into the city where they will start the regular season has given the Sabres that feeling of excitement that it's here.

They said they didn't have that in Munich upon arriving Wednesday. It didn't even feel that way after they defeated EHC Red Bull Munchen 5-0 in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal on Friday.

"Even after the game against Red Bull we're sitting there and we're saying, 'We've still got a week,'" forward Alex Tuch said. "Now it's five days. Tomorrow will make it four. You're just like ready to go, ready to go, and I think this group is the most ready we've been going into a season. I think not only myself but just watching the group and how we played the preseason games, the mentality we had going into all these games, I think it's been phenomenal. We're playing the way we need to play to win some games."

The big question is can they do that when it counts.

"I think it is a mindset change," Ruff said. "You know you can make a lot of plays in preseason that don't matter. Now can you make them when they do matter? Can you make that play under pressure? Can you find that outlet when you're under pressure when plays really mean something, whether it means creating an opportunity or giving up an opportunity?"

Ruff, who is beginning his second stint as coach of the Sabres, said his team will continue to work on the mindset and all systems, especially special teams, during the next three practices. But they also want to continue to enjoy themselves away from the rink in Prague just like they did in Munich.

The entire team and support staff went to Oktoberfest on Saturday night and spent their time in the Hacker Festzvelt tent. They all wore the same lederhosen that they wore into SAP Garden for the game Friday.

It was an experience to say the least.