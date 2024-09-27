Peterka's pride shows through as Sabres win Global Series Challenge game in hometown of Munich

MUNICH -- JJ Peterka had the night of his life.

"Unbelievable," the Buffalo Sabres forward said.

Peterka scored the last goal in the Sabres' 5-0 win against EHC Red Bull Munchen in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal in front of a sellout crowd of 10,796 at the grand opening of SAP Garden.

But Friday night was about way more than just scoring a goal and getting a win, the Sabres looking pretty good in doing so too.

Peterka was born in Munich. He was raised here. He learned how to play hockey here. He played for Red Bull from 2019-21. He lives here in the offseason. He knows many of the players on the Red Bull team. He trained with them this summer.

This was a big night for him, maybe the biggest in his NHL career when you factor in the Bavarian pride he carries with him and the opportunity to show it off to his teammates, family members, friends and the fans.

And man did it deliver.

"It was way better than I expected," Peterka said. "I was a little nervous before the day. That didn't happen in a long time. Just super excited for the day and it just got better and better."