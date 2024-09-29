Global Series blog: Owen Power

The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils are set to face off in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal, starting the regular season with two games at O2 Arena in Prague on Oct. 4 and 5. Before getting to Prague, the Sabres made a stop in Munich for the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal, defeating EHC Red Bull Munchen 5-0 in a preseason game at SAP Garden on Friday.

Sabres defenseman Owen Power has been keeping a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they go through the Global Series experience. Power's fourth entry comes Sunday, after the Sabres' final practice at SAP Garden and before they flew to Prague.

MUNICH -- Oktoberfest was pretty wild.

We went as a team Saturday for the night session at the Hacker Festzelt tent, all wearing our lederhosen. I had no idea what it was going to be like, so to be able to actually go experience it was pretty cool.

To be honest, I never knew there was something even like that. I always knew Oktoberfest was a thing, but I didn't know it was thousands of people jammed into a place basically drinking as much as they can. It's crazy.

I would never travel here to go to Oktoberfest on my own, but it was cool to do it once.

We definitely had a lot of guys who had fun, a lot of fun, but I think overall it was just great for the team to all go and hang out together. That means a lot to us, to go somewhere that nobody has been to other than JJ Peterka, but it goes way beyond that.

I've said this before, but I just think it's awesome for our team to be able to do something like that, just be together and get to know each other better. I think it's great for building relationships with each other and just getting closer as a group.