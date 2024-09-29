Global Series blog: Owen Power

Sabres defenseman enjoyed bonding with teammates in Munich, ready to get to work in Prague

Owen Power BUF GS Blog

© Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images

By Owen Power / Special to NHL.com

The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils are set to face off in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal, starting the regular season with two games at O2 Arena in Prague on Oct. 4 and 5. Before getting to Prague, the Sabres made a stop in Munich for the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal, defeating EHC Red Bull Munchen 5-0 in a preseason game at SAP Garden on Friday.

Sabres defenseman Owen Power has been keeping a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they go through the Global Series experience. Power's fourth entry comes Sunday, after the Sabres' final practice at SAP Garden and before they flew to Prague.

MUNICH -- Oktoberfest was pretty wild.

We went as a team Saturday for the night session at the Hacker Festzelt tent, all wearing our lederhosen. I had no idea what it was going to be like, so to be able to actually go experience it was pretty cool.

To be honest, I never knew there was something even like that. I always knew Oktoberfest was a thing, but I didn't know it was thousands of people jammed into a place basically drinking as much as they can. It's crazy.

I would never travel here to go to Oktoberfest on my own, but it was cool to do it once.

We definitely had a lot of guys who had fun, a lot of fun, but I think overall it was just great for the team to all go and hang out together. That means a lot to us, to go somewhere that nobody has been to other than JJ Peterka, but it goes way beyond that.

I've said this before, but I just think it's awesome for our team to be able to do something like that, just be together and get to know each other better. I think it's great for building relationships with each other and just getting closer as a group.

Sabres wear lederhosen ahead of 2024 Global Series Germany game

Then this morning we were up and ready to practice by 10:30. Hey, you've got to get up and go to work, right?

It was a good practice and we kind of skated it all off, if you will. Really, it was a good skate today to prep us for the week coming up. There was good energy. It was loud. That is something that has really improved for us, the energy and noise and fun we're having in practices.

Now we'll get on a plane and take the flight to Prague. It's about an hour or so, I'm told.

We're going to the city where we are going to open the regular season against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 4 (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSG-B, MSGSN). It feels like now the countdown is on.

I just hope the week flies by so we can get into those games and start off running.

Related Content

Sabres ‘ready to go’ with regular season set to start Friday against Devils

Ruff eyes Stanley Cup with Sabres in 3rd stint with team

Peterka's pride shows through as Sabres win Global Series Challenge game in hometown of Munich

Sabres blank EHC Red Bull Munchen in NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

Sabres wear lederhosen for arrival at Global Series Challenge game

Dahlin humbled to be named Sabres captain ahead of Global Series Challenge Germany

Sabres bond during Bayern Munich soccer stadium tour in Germany

Sabres thrilled to open new arena with NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

NHL Global Series

Sabres ‘ready to go’ with regular season set to start Friday against Devils

Markstrom ready for fresh start with Devils heading into Global Series Czechia

Ruff eyes Stanley Cup with Sabres in 3rd stint with team

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Peterka's pride shows through as Sabres win Global Series Challenge game in hometown of Munich

Sabres blank EHC Red Bull Munchen in NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

Sabres wear lederhosen for arrival at Global Series Challenge game

Dahlin humbled to be named Sabres captain ahead of Global Series Challenge Germany

Sabres bond during Bayern Munich soccer stadium tour in Germany

Sabres thrilled to open new arena with NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

Peterka 'super excited' to be home in Germany with Sabres for Global Series

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Palat embracing 1st chance to play NHL game in native Czechia with Devils at Global Series

Peterka looking forward to homecoming at Global Series Challenge Germany

NHL envisions regular-season games in London, Germany, Switzerland, Daly says

Hintz, Heiskanen understand power of NHL Global Series for next generation

2024 Global Series to feature Sabres, Devils, Panthers, Stars