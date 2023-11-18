Forsberg lifts Senators to shootout win against Wild at Global Series

Marco Rossi scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild (5-8-3), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and play the Toronto Maple Leafs here Sunday in the final game of the Global Series.

"What are you going to do?" Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. "We play at 2 o'clock tomorrow but it has to be positive and we believe it was. The group, they know they played hard, they played well. We didn't get the result which was disappointing, but the process is correct. You just have to keep doing it over and over again and believe that the process will allow you to have success."

Erik Brannstrom, a native of Eksjo, Sweden, scored for Ottawa. It was his first goal of the season in his 200th NHL game.

"That's the way we have to play to give ourselves a chance every night, away from the puck," Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. "I thought our defensive zone was as good as it's been. Our neutral zone, we broke the puck out, we did a lot of really good things. We ended up winning the game but even if we lost, I'd be up here saying the same thing. I thought as a group we were more connected and we looked a lot more organized tonight."

Forsberg stopped Marcus Johansson on a penalty shot at 3:38 of the second period to keep the score 0-0. The shot was awarded when Brannstrom closed his hand on the puck in the goal crease.