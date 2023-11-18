Forsberg lifts Senators to shootout win against Wild at Global Series

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves, including stopping a penalty shot and had an assist when the Ottawa Senators defeated the Minnesota Wild, 2-1 in a shootout at Avicii Arena on Saturday in Stockholm in the third game of the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.
The Senators (8-7-0) won their third straight game and second here following a 5-4 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
"We're in a spot where we need to win every game now to get back on track and it was a good trip to get the group together," Forsberg, a native of Harnosand, Sweden, said. "I think we've done it pretty well with having team dinners and stuff. The guys have had some fun and obviously with four points getting out of here, it couldn't have been better."