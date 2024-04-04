2024 NHL Draft prospects Celebrini, Levshunov compared to Toews, Pietrangelo

TORONTO -- Who do the top prospects eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft compare to in the NHL?

NHL Central Scouting, meeting here to determine its final rankings of the top North American skaters and goaltenders for the 2024 draft, offered insight on the top five North American skaters and No. 1 goalie on its midterm ranking and the No. 1 skater on its International ranking.

Center Connor Bedard, selected No. 1 by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, was compared by many to Patrick Kane of the Detroit Red Wings. Center Leo Carlsson, chosen No. 2 by the Anaheim Ducks, was thought to one day resemble Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov.

There are no right or wrong answers but the benefit to all this is getting an idea of what type of player a prospect could mirror. Will he be a playmaking wing? A shooting center? An offensive-minded defenseman? A butterfly-style goalie?

Along with the NHL comparisons, Central Scouting provided some analysis of each player.

Players are listed in order of Central Scouting's midterm rankings release in January (all statistics are regular season).

NORTH AMERICA SKATERS

1. Macklin Celebrini (6-0, 190), C, Boston University (NCAA)

2023-24: 37 games, 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists), 12 power-play goals, four game-winning goals

Best assets: Competitiveness, skating, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Jonathan Toews

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "He certainly is the consensus No. 1 at this point, and he's earned that. He's a special player and belongs in that special category because in every environment, every situation he's in, he can excel and that's hard to do as a 17-year-old in college."

2. Artyom Levshunov (6-2, 208), D, Michigan State (NCAA)

2023-24: 38 games, 35 points (9 goals, 26 assists), three power-play goals, two game-winning goals

Best assets: Passing, skating, hockey sense

Possible NHL comparable: Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Artyom Levshunov is a complete prospect package who can play in all situations and has proven he can adapt quickly, and produce having proven himself two straight years in two different leagues (United States Hockey League, Big Ten)."

3. Cayden Lindstrom (6-3, 210), C, Medicine Hat (WHL)

2023-24: 32 games, 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists), nine power-play goals

Best assets: Shot, skating, physicality

Possible NHL comparable: Ryan Getzlaf (retired)

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Putting any lingering medical concerns aside, I would still consider Cayden in the top part of the first round because he is such a unique player in this draft and such a difficult player to acquire. He's come a long way in a short period of time, and I feel that he has not even scratched the surface when it comes to the impact he could have. It's up to him to determine how good he can be, but the ceiling is high."

4. Zeev Buium (6-0, 183), D, Denver (NCAA)

2023-24: 40 games, 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists), one power-play goal, one game-winning goal

Best assets: Skating, hockey sense, competitiveness

Possible NHL comparable: Adam Fox, New York Rangers

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Buium plays a proactive, quick transitional game and became an offensive impact player as a freshman on the defending NCAA Frozen Four champion Denver Pioneers and gold medal champion U.S. National Junior Team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship."

5. Trevor Connelly (6-1, 156), LW, Tri-City (USHL)

2023-24: 50 games, 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists), 10 power-play goals, four game-winning goals

Best assets: Skating, hockey sense, passing

Possible NHL comparable: Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "He's a top-end talent in the 2024 draft based on Central Scouting focus on a player's skills, on-ice performance and upside. For our group, Connelly's game has continued to mature throughout a season in which he's faced adversity and shown he has the commitment and motivation to utilize his elite skills and attributes to become the best he can be."

NORTH AMERICA GOALIE

1. Carter George (6-1, 188), Owen Sound (OHL)

2023-24: 56 games, 23-21-6, 3.30 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, four shutouts

Best assets: Positioning, competitiveness, athleticism

Possible NHL comparable: Braden Holtby (free agent)

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "He has played a consistent game and gives his team a chance to win almost every night. He's smart and does well reading the situation. He has a high-end skill level, good reactionary and recovery quickness, is quick, and presents controlled lateral play. With continued development, he has a chance to become a very good pro."

INTERNATIONAL SKATER

1. Konsta Helenius (5-11, 180), C, Jukurit (FIN)

2023-24: 51 games, 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists), five power-play goals, two game-winning goals

Best assets: Hockey sense, passing, skating

Possible NHL comparable: Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL Central Scouting analysis: "Konsta has played very well in the Finnish League, which is known for its strong defensive play. His productivity hasn't been at the same level in March than it was earlier in the season and the reason might be that other forwards on his team have also raised their level. He is a compact hockey player who can keep his level at a certain standard night after night and can always be trusted by the coaches."