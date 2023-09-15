Fantasy hockey forward point projections

NOTES: These point projections (for 82-game season) have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, projected line combinations, power-play usage, injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside for this season. The below totals are safe point estimates, do not indicate each player's ceiling or floor and should be used as a basis for decision-making in all fantasy leagues, especially points-only formats.

The order of projected point totals (highest to lowest) differs from NHL.com's fantasy rankings because the latter list takes standard peripheral categories into account. Injuries could affect whether a player meets or comes close to his point projection. These projections are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.

Connor McDavid, F, EDM: 160

Leon Draisaitl, F, EDM: 130

Nikita Kucherov, F, TBL: 117

Nathan MacKinnon, F, COL: 115

Jack Hughes, F, NJD: 111

David Pastrnak, F, BOS: 110

Jason Robertson, F, DAL: 110

Kirill Kaprizov, F, MIN: 110

Auston Matthews, F, TOR: 110

Mikko Rantanen, F, COL: 109

Mitchell Marner, F, TOR: 105

Tage Thompson, F, BUF: 102

Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA: 102

Sidney Crosby, F, PIT: 102

Brayden Point, F, TBL: 98

Elias Pettersson, F, VAN: 97

Artemi Panarin, F, NYR: 94

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, F, EDM: 93

Roope Hintz, F, DAL: 90

Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT: 90

William Nylander, F, TOR: 90

Tim Stützle, F, OTT: 88

Alex Ovechkin, F, WSH: 88

Brad Marchand, F, BOS: 87

Evgeni Malkin, F, PIT: 87

Steven Stamkos, F, TBL: 87

Aleksander Barkov, F, FLA: 86

Sebastian Aho, F, CAR: 85

Nico Hischier, F, NJD: 85

John Tavares, F, TOR: 85

Jack Eichel, F, VGK: 85

Dylan Larkin, F, DET: 84

Mika Zibanejad, F, NYR: 84

Alex Tuch, F, BUF: 83

Johnny Gaudreau, F, CBJ: 83

Clayton Keller, F, ARI: 80

Joe Pavelski, F, DAL: 80

Kyle Connor, F, WPG: 80

Timo Meier, F, NJD: 79

Jake Guentzel, F, PIT: 79

Jordan Kyrou, F, STL: 79

Jonathan Huberdeau, F, CGY: 78

Connor Bedard, F, CHI: 78

J.T. Miller, F, VAN: 78

Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR: 77

Zach Hyman, F, EDM: 77

Claude Giroux, F, OTT: 76

Travis Konecny, F, PHI: 76

Jeff Skinner, F, BUF: 75

Jesper Bratt, F, NJD: 75

Brock Nelson, F, NYI: 75

Mark Scheifele, F, WPG: 75

Andrei Kuzmenko, F, VAN: 74

Matt Duchene, F, DAL: 73

Tyler Bertuzzi, F, TOR: 73

Mark Stone, F, VGK: 73

Trevor Zegras, F, ANA: 72

Dylan Cozens, F, BUF: 72

Elias Lindholm, F, CGY: 72

Taylor Hall, F, CHI: 72

Alex DeBrincat, F, DET: 72

Anze Kopitar, F, LAK: 72

Robert Thomas, F, STL: 72

Kevin Fiala, F, LAK: 71

Matt Boldy, F, MIN: 71

Pavel Buchnevich, F, STL: 71

Valeri Nichushkin, F, COL: 70

Evander Kane, F, EDM: 70

Carter Verhaeghe, F, FLA: 70

Adrian Kempe, F, LAK: 70

Nick Suzuki, F, MTL: 70

Filip Forsberg, F, NSH: 70

Mathew Barzal, F, NYI: 70

Jonathan Marchessault, F, VGK: 70

Mats Zuccarello, F, MIN: 69

Cole Caufield, F, MTL: 69

Josh Norris, F, OTT: 69

Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, LAK: 68

Vladimir Tarasenko, F, OTT: 68

Patrik Laine, F, CBJ: 67

Ryan Hartman, F, MIN: 67

Tyler Toffoli, F, NJD: 67

Nick Schmaltz, F, ARI: 66

Teuvo Teravainen, F, CAR: 66

Connor Brown, F, EDM: 66

Dawson Mercer, F, NJD: 66

Chris Kreider, F, NYR: 66

Matty Beniers, F, SEA: 66

Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK: 66

Nikolaj Ehlers, F, WPG: 66

Troy Terry, F, ANA: 65

Nazem Kadri, F, CGY: 65

Sam Reinhart, F, FLA: 65

Tomas Hertl, F, SJS: 65

Artturi Lehkonen, F, COL: 64

Sam Bennett, F, FLA: 64

Dylan Strome, F, WSH: 64

Martin Necas, F, CAR: 63

Ryan O'Reilly, F, NSH: 63

Jared McCann, F, SEA: 63

Jake DeBrusk, F, BOS: 62

Blake Wheeler, F, NYR: 62

Viktor Arvidsson, F, LAK: 61

Max Pacioretty, F, WSH: 61

Nicklas Backstrom, F, WSH: 61

Lucas Raymond, F, DET: 60

Bo Horvat, F, NYI: 60

Vincent Trocheck, F, NYR: 60

Morgan Frost, F, PHI: 60

Logan Couture, F, SJS: 60

Andre Burakovsky, F, SEA: 60

Brayden Schenn, F, STL: 60

Brandon Hagel, F, TBL: 60

Chandler Stephenson, F, VGK: 60

Pavel Zacha, F, BOS: 59

Lukas Reichel, F, CHI: 59

Boone Jenner, F, CBJ: 59

Jordan Eberle, F, SEA: 59

Evgeny Kuznetsov, F, WSH: 59

Mason McTavish, F, ANA: 58

JJ Peterka, F, BUF: 58

Ryan Johansen, F, COL: 58

Joel Eriksson Ek, F, MIN: 58

Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL: 57

Rickard Rakell, F, PIT: 57

William Eklund, F, SJS: 57

Jakub Vrana, F, STL: 57

Brock Boeser, F, VAN: 57

Logan Cooley, F, ARI: 56

Sean Couturier, F, PHI: 55

Casey Mittelstadt, F, BUF: 55

Kent Johnson, F, CBJ: 55

Drake Batherson, F, OTT: 55

Owen Tippett, F, PHI: 55

Anthony Duclair, F, SJS: 55

Jonathan Drouin, F, COL: 54

David Perron, F, DET: 54

Tommy Novak, F, NSH: 54

Kyle Palmieri, F, NYI: 54

Bryan Rust, F, PIT: 54

Matthew Knies, F, TOR: 54

Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ: 53

Mikael Backlund, C, CGY: 53

Anders Lee, F, NYI: 53

Filip Chytil, F, NYR: 53

Kevin Hayes, F, STL: 53

Anthony Beauvillier, F, VAN: 53

T.J. Oshie, F, WSH: 52

Alex Killorn, F, ANA: 51

Tyler Seguin, F, DAL: 51

Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG: 51

Barrett Hayton, F, ARI: 50

Seth Jarvis, F, CAR: 50

Phillip Danault, F, LAK: 50

Tyson Foerster, F, PHI: 50

Tom Wilson, F, WSH: 50

Andrew Mangiapane, F, CGY: 49

Kirill Marchenko, F, CBJ: 49

Juuso Parssinen, F, NSH: 49

Shane Pinto, F, OTT: 49

Max Domi, F, TOR: 49

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, F, CAR: 48

Taylor Raddysh, F, CHI: 48

Pierre Engvall, F, NYI: 48

Joel Farabee, F, PHI: 48

Tye Kartye, F, SEA: 48

Cam Atkinson, F, PHI: 47

Charlie Coyle, F, BOS: 47

Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR: 47

Reilly Smith, F, PIT: 47

William Karlsson, F, VGK: 47

Andreas Athanasiou, F, CHI: 46

Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL: 46

Matias Maccelli, F, ARI: 45

Victor Olofsson, F, BUF: 45

Ross Colton, F, COL: 45

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, F, NYI: 45

Kaapo Kakko, F, NYR: 45

Anthony Cirelli, F, TBL: 45

Yegor Sharangovich, F, CGY: 44

Evgenii Dadonov, F, DAL: 44

Eetu Luostarinen, F, FLA: 44

Yanni Gourde, F, SEA: 44

Adam Henrique, F, ANA: 43

Jack Roslovic, F, CBJ: 43

Daniel Sprong, F, DET: 43

Philip Tomasino, F, NSH: 43

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, SEA: 43

Cole Perfetti, F, WPG: 43

Jordan Staal, F, CAR: 43

Ryan Strome, F, ANA: 42

Jason Zucker, F, ARI: 42

Michael Bunting, F, CAR: 42

Dillon Dube, F, CGY: 42

Jeff Carter, F, PIT: 42

Alexander Barabanov, F, SJS: 42

Nicholas Paul, F, TBL: 42

Rafael Harvey-Pinard, F, MTL: 41

Vasily Podkolzin, F, VAN: 41

Lawson Crouse, F, ARI: 40

Blake Coleman, F, CGY: 40

Philipp Kurashev, F, CHI: 40

Anton Lundell, F, FLA: 40

Kirby Dach, F, MTL: 40

Cody Glass, F, NSH: 40

Filip Zadina, F, SJS: 40

Conor Sheary, F, TBL: 40

Pavel Dorofeyev, F, VGK: 40

Mason Marchment, F, DAL: 39

Kasperi Kapanen, F, STL: 39

Sammy Blais, F, STL: 37

Corey Perry, F, CHI: 36

Nick Foligno, F, CHI: 35

Oliver Wahlstrom, F, NYI: 35

Other prospects who could be added after training camp:

Logan Stankoven, F, DAL: N/A

Shane Wright, F, SEA: N/A

Leo Carlsson, F, ANA: N/A

Jiri Kulich, F, BUF: N/A

Matt Savoie, F, BUF: N/A