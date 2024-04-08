Hertl to make Golden Knights debut 1 month after trade from Sharks

Will play on line with Stephenson, Amadio; had knee surgery Feb. 12

hertl-vgk-debut

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Tomas Hertl will make his Vegas Golden Knights debut Monday, exactly one month after the forward was traded to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The 30-year-old, who was sent to Vegas from the San Jose Sharks on March 8, will be in the lineup when Vegas takes on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS). It will be his first game since playing for San Jose on Jan. 27. He had surgery Feb. 12 to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee.

“It feels really good. It's been a long two months in my rehab and it's definitely really exciting to play (my) first game,” Hertl said. “Everybody here, coaches, trainers, the group is amazing, all the players, but finally I can be in the game.”

Hertl was acquired by Vegas for forward prospect David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Golden Knights also received a third-round pick in the 2025 draft and the 2027 NHL Draft.

“I was really surprised,” Hertl said. “I would lie if I said I saw that coming.”

Hertl had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games with San Jose and was the Sharks’ second-leading leading scorer at the time of the trade (Mikael Granlund, 38). He will start at left wing on the Golden Knights’ second line with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Michael Amadio.

“We played a lot against each other,” Hertl said. “’Stevie’ is really a fast guy and can make the plays, [Amadio] works hard, a righty, and I want to help them and make the line better and I'm looking forward to playing with some really good players.”

Tomas Hertl makes his debut for the Golden Knights

Hertl, who normally plays center, also practiced Monday as the net-front forward on the Golden Knights' top power-play unit, a spot normally occupied by captain Mark Stone, who has been out since Feb. 20 because of a lacerated spleen.

“Since Stone has been out we haven't had a true net-front guy that's been there a lot in the League, so you notice right away the little plays he makes and how comfortable he was there,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That should be a bonus, and anything down below the circles I think he's going to be hard to get the puck from, so our [offensive]-zone possession time should go up.”

Hertl’s debut comes at a crucial time for Vegas (42-26-8), which entered Monday as the second wild card in the Western Conference, two points behind the Nashville Predators for the first wild card, and one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are five points ahead of the St. Louis Blues and have two games in hand.

Hertl represented the Sharks at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto in early February and had played all 11 of his NHL seasons for San Jose since he was chosen in the first round (No. 17) of the 2012 NHL Draft. His 484 points (218 goals, 266 assists) in 712 regular-season games are sixth all-time for the Sharks. Monday will be the first NHL game he’s played wearing a different jersey.

“It's [harder] for my family because they’re so used to the teal jersey and now they see me in a different one,” Hertl said, “But I think it's good and hopefully be looking good on me and I can do some good things and help the team win.”

