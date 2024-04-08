Hertl to make Golden Knights debut 1 month after trade from Sharks

VANCOUVER -- Tomas Hertl will make his Vegas Golden Knights debut Monday, exactly one month after the forward was traded to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The 30-year-old, who was sent to Vegas from the San Jose Sharks on March 8, will be in the lineup when Vegas takes on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS). It will be his first game since playing for San Jose on Jan. 27. He had surgery Feb. 12 to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee.

“It feels really good. It's been a long two months in my rehab and it's definitely really exciting to play (my) first game,” Hertl said. “Everybody here, coaches, trainers, the group is amazing, all the players, but finally I can be in the game.”

Hertl was acquired by Vegas for forward prospect David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Golden Knights also received a third-round pick in the 2025 draft and the 2027 NHL Draft.

“I was really surprised,” Hertl said. “I would lie if I said I saw that coming.”

Hertl had 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games with San Jose and was the Sharks’ second-leading leading scorer at the time of the trade (Mikael Granlund, 38). He will start at left wing on the Golden Knights’ second line with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Michael Amadio.

“We played a lot against each other,” Hertl said. “’Stevie’ is really a fast guy and can make the plays, [Amadio] works hard, a righty, and I want to help them and make the line better and I'm looking forward to playing with some really good players.”