Wilson says making Canada Olympic roster 'would mean the world'

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Tom Wilson says he won't be thinking about who might be watching from the press box when the Washington Capitals host the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT).

Of course, Wilson is aware that Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is also Canada's GM for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and will have a significant say whether Wilson is selected to that team. The 31-year-old right wing's focus, though, is on trying to help the Capitals (6-5-1) try to snap a 0-3-1 slide.

"I think my mentality is to take care of what's in front of me with this team, the Caps, and the rest will kind of take care of itself," Wilson told NHL.com on Tuesday. "There's no reason to think about that stuff too much because you don't really hear anything. You just put your head down and work and try and take care of your business. My focus is to help this team win and if we're winning and I'm playing well, then the team is doing well and that's the most important thing."

Wilson understands the depth of competition he faces to be one of the 25 players selected to represent Canada in the Olympics. That would only add to the honor for the Toronto native if he's lucky enough to be picked.

"It would mean the world," he said. "It's probably the most special thing you can tell a Canadian kid. Team Canada was always seen as the hardest team in the world to make in any sport. It's like the All Blacks (national team) of New Zealand in rugby. Just being in the conversation is awesome.

"Like I said, I'll put my head down and work and play the best that I can and see what happens."

On a team that is filled with NHL star forwards such as Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wilson would fill a depth role. A power forward with a coveted mix of size (6-foot-4, 225 pounds), skill and toughness, Wilson has experience with that. He worked his way up from playing on the fourth line when he broke into the NHL with Washington in 2014 to being a top-line forward who plays in every situation now: 5-on-5, power play, penalty kill, 4-on-4, 3-on-3.

After setting NHL career-highs in goals (33), assists (32) and points (65) in 81 games last season, Wilson has been, arguably, Washington's best skater this season. While some of the Capitals other players have gotten off to slow starts, Wilson leads them in goals (six) and points (13), and leads their forwards in averaging 19:35 in ice time through their first 12 games this season.

"I think he's been one of the guys that's been playing at a high level and production-wise," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "'Willie' seems to be, at least the last two years, a very hot start player. I think last year he had a bunch of goals early in the season, started really hot. Again, this year from a production standpoint, but also I think the other areas of his game have been pretty sharp, too."