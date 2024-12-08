Lightning at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
NHL.com
LIGHTNING (13-9-2) at CANUCKS (14-7-4)

4 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee -- Conor Geekie -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Darren Raddysh

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Aatu Raty -- Max Sasson -- Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Arturs Silovs, Mark Friedman

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Status report

Kucherov, who has missed two games with an undisclosed injury, could return after taking part in a full practice on Saturday for the first time since his last game on Nov. 29. … Chaffee could return after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. … Canucks coach Rick Tocchet did not announce a starting goalie, but Demko, who dressed as the backup for the first time this season for a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, had his own net in practice while Lankinen and Silovs shared one at the other end. It would be Demko's first start since sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.

