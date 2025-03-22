Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ UTA – 12:38 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Utah

Explanation:

Video review determined Utah’s Jack McBain entered the crease and made contact with Brandon Halverson, which impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Clayton Keller’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”