Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ UTA – 2:10 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Puck Out of Bounds

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Utah

Explanation:

Video review determined Olli Maatta’s dump in hit the curved glass in the Tampa Bay zone and was out of bounds at 17:58 (2:02 elapsed time), prior to Lawson Crouse’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (b), which states in part, “A play that results in a “GOAL” call on the ice where the defending team claims that the play should have been stopped by reason of any play occurring in the offensive zone that should have resulted in a play stoppage caused by the attacking team but did not.” It was also made in accordance with Rule 85, which states in part, “Should the puck strike the curved glass located at the end of either players’ bench, play shall be stopped when observed by any of the on-ice officials. The ensuing face-off shall be determined as if the puck went outside the playing area.”

The clock is reset to show 17:58 (2:02 elapsed time), when the infraction occurred.