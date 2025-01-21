Matthews stays hot, Maple Leafs hold off Lightning for 3rd win in row

The goal was also Matthews’ seventh in the past seven games.

Matthew Knies had two goals and an assist, and Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs (30-16-2), who have won three in a row and eight of 11. Joseph Woll made 27 saves.

Nick Paul scored twice, and Darren Raddysh had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (25-17-3), who had won two in a row and five of seven. Jonas Johansson made 23 saves.

Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 4:07 of the first period when he carried the puck on a 2-on-1 with Marner and shot between Johnasson’s pads from just below the top of the left face-off circle. The goal was his eighth in nine games since returning after missing six with an upper-body injury.

Woll kept it 1-0 at 12:42 when he made a glove save on Paul, who shot from the right hashmarks. He made another save, this time 40 seconds into the second period, when he kicked out his right pad to stop Victor Hedman, who shot from the high slot.

William Nylander pushed it to 2-0 at 13:45 of the second period. He shot blocker side on a breakaway, scoring for the third straight game.

Paul cut it to 2-1 at 16:07, deflecting a shot from Raddysh at the bottom of the right circle.

Knies made it 3-1 at 19:37 when he got behind the Lightning defense, took a pass from Marner, who was at the blue line, and shot past Johansson’s blocker from the slot.

Raddysh cut it to 3-2 at 8:07 of the third period, scoring blocker side through traffic from the top of the right circle.

Knies extended it to 4-2 on the power play at 10:09 after gathering a rebound from Marner’s point shot and sliding a shot past Johansson’s outstretched left pad.

Paul cut it to 4-3 with a power-play goal at 12:05, redirecting a shot from Brandon Hagel at the top of the goal crease.

Marner scored an empty-net goal at 18:55 for the 5-3 final.