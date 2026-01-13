Lightning at Penguins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (28-13-3) at PENGUINS (21-14-9)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Evgeni Malkin -- Tommy Novak -- Egor Chinakhov

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon -- Jack St. Ivany

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Tristan Broz, Ryan Graves

Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Point was injured after scoring on a power play at 4:29 of the second period during a 5-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, when he was helped off the ice after Flyers defenseman Cam York fell on his right leg; Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update after the game, but said Point would travel to Pittsburgh. ... Vasilevskiy likely will likely start after Johansson made 20 saves Monday. ... Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury; the defenseman will be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Rust is expected to play after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Broz, a forward, and Graves, a defenseman, each was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, but neither is expected to play.

