Lightning at Penguins projected lineups

LIGHTNING (28-13-3) at PENGUINS (21-14-9)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Simon Lundmark
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Evgeni Malkin -- Tommy Novak -- Egor Chinakhov
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Parker Wotherspoon -- Jack St. Ivany
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Tristan Broz, Ryan Graves
Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Rutger McGroarty (concussion), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Status report
Point was injured after scoring on a power play at 4:29 of the second period during a 5-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, when he was helped off the ice after Flyers defenseman Cam York fell on his right leg; Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update after the game, but said Point would travel to Pittsburgh. ... Vasilevskiy likely will likely start after Johansson made 20 saves Monday. ... Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury; the defenseman will be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Rust is expected to play after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Broz, a forward, and Graves, a defenseman, each was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, but neither is expected to play.