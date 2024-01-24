Kucherov hat trick powers Lightning past Flyers

Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (25-18-5), who have won six of their past seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves.

Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (25-17-6), who have lost three straight. Samuel Ersson made 15 saves.

Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 1:46 into the first period with a redirection off a shot from Max Crozier.

Kucherov extended the lead to a 2-0 at 18:45 with a one-timer off cross-ice pass from Brandon Hagel as a power play expired. It was his first goal in seven games.

Kucherov made it 3-0 with a power-play goal from the low slot at 2:24 of the second period.

Atkinson scored for Philadelphia to make it 3-1 at 9:56 with a tip in from close range off a centering pass from Morgan Frost.

Jamie Drysdale trimmed the deficit to 3-2 at 14:04 with a power-play goal off a shot from the left circle. It was the defenseman’s first goal for the Flyers after being traded from the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 8.

Michael Eyssimont made it 4-2 at 17:42 with a power-play goal off a pass from Kucherov.

Cam York made it 4-3 42 seconds into the third period when he scored on a rebound off his own shot. He whacked the puck from mid-air past Vasilevskiy.

Hagel pushed the lead back to 5-3 with an empty-net goal at 19:00 and Kucherov completed his hat trick with an empty net goal at 19:49 for the 6-3 final.

Philadelphia announced earlier Tuesday that goalie Carter Hart would be away from the team on an indefinite leave of absence.