Lightning at Islanders projected lineups

LIGHTNING (18-11-2) at ISLANDERS (18-11-3)

3 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pontus Homberg -- Yanni Gourde -- Zemgus Girgensons

Curtis Douglas -- Nick Paul -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Dominic James, Gage Goncalves

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Dominic James (undisclosed)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Adam Boqvist

Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Hedman, a defenseman, will have a procedure on his elbow on Monday. He is expected to return in early February and play for Team Sween at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026. … Vasilevskiy practiced on Friday but the goalie will not play against the Islanders. He could return Monday against the Florida Panthers. … James, a forward, was a full participant on Friday and could return on Saturday after missing an 8-4 win against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. ... Defenseman Jack Finley was loaned to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Drouin, a forward, will return to the lineup after missing the past five games with a lower-body injury (back). ... Horvat, a forward, will not play after sustaining a lower-body injury at the 13:08 mark of the second period in their 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday…