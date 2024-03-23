Lightning at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (38-25-6) at KINGS (36-22-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSW

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Nick Perbix, Austin Watson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Viktor Arvidsson -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the 10th straight game. ... The Kings are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Talbot will start after Rittich made 31 saves in a 6-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

