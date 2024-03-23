Lightning at Kings

LIGHTNING (38-25-6) at KINGS (36-22-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSW
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee, Nick Perbix, Austin Watson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Viktor Arvidsson -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Vasilevskiy will start for the 10th straight game. ... The Kings are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Talbot will start after Rittich made 31 saves in a 6-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.