Lightning at Kings projected lineups

LIGHTNING (23-13-3) at KINGS (16-13-9)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW
Lightning projected lineup
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul -- Jack Finley -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Dominic James
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Kuemper was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday after being unavailable the past six games because of an upper-body injury and could start. Goalie Pheonix Copley was reassigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.