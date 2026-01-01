Lightning at Kings projected lineups

LIGHTNING (23-13-3) at KINGS (16-13-9)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNW

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul -- Jack Finley -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile -- Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Dominic James

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. ... Kuemper was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday after being unavailable the past six games because of an upper-body injury and could start. Goalie Pheonix Copley was reassigned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.