Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ FLA – 13:00 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay’s Anthony Duclair impaired Sergei Bobrovsky’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Anthony Cirelli’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

