Lightning at Stars projected lineups

LIGHTNING (39-23-5) at STARS (43-21-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper confirmed there will be no changes, marking the third consecutive game the Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Seguin took part in the Stars morning skate but is still “a ways off from playing”, according to coach Pete DeBoer; the center has been out since Dec. 1. ... DeSmith will start; he has won each of his past six games dating back to Jan. 25.