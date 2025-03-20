Lightning at Stars projected lineups

LIGHTNING (39-23-5) at STARS (43-21-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper confirmed there will be no changes, marking the third consecutive game the Lightning will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Seguin took part in the Stars morning skate but is still “a ways off from playing”, according to coach Pete DeBoer; the center has been out since Dec. 1. ... DeSmith will start; he has won each of his past six games dating back to Jan. 25.