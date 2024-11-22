Werenski has 5 points, scores OT winner to lift Blue Jackets past Lightning

The defenseman took a pass at the blue line, skated down the slot and scored with a wrist shot from between the circles.

His five points set the record for most in a game by a defenseman in Blue Jackets (8-9-2) history. He had four points three times.

“In this League, if you want to get to where we want to get to, you have to win games like that. You have to win all different ways,” Werenski said.

Of their eight wins, the Blue Jackets have scored seven goals once, six goals five times and five goals once.

“Obviously we want the puck, we want chances and we want shots.” Werenski said. “When we're doing that, we're a dangerous team.”