Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ CHI – 17:42 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Chicago

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

It was determined that Chicago’s Nick Foligno legally tagged up at the blue line before Oliver Moore entered the offensive zone with the puck on his stick. Moore delayed touching the puck in the offensive zone so Foligno could tag up prior to Ryan Greene’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Stolarz back for Maple Leafs against Golden Knights

Modano introduces kids to Kane as forward chases U.S. scoring record 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Mammoth-Predators start time changed for Saturday

NHL 'happy to have' tent over rink during Stadium Series prep 

Berube shows off forehead stitches from gym accident 

Kelce brothers help family of U.S. women's hockey player Edwards go to Olympics

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Marner anticipates 'weird, special moment' in Toronto return with Vegas

NHL EDGE stats: Andersson trade solidifies Golden Knights defense

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 23

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Unmasked: Even when leaving an open net, goalies still have plan

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Cooper, Lightning players will ‘hit the ground running’ at Olympics

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid eager to play with 'idol' Crosby at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026