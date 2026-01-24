Coach’s Challenge: TBL @ CHI – 17:42 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Tampa Bay

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Chicago

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

It was determined that Chicago’s Nick Foligno legally tagged up at the blue line before Oliver Moore entered the offensive zone with the puck on his stick. Moore delayed touching the puck in the offensive zone so Foligno could tag up prior to Ryan Greene’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge