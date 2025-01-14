Lightning at Bruins projected lineups

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Mitchell Chaffee -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Mikey Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves -- Luke Glendening -- Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri

Oliver Wahlstrom -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Jordan Oesterle

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan

Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body),

Status report

Finley, a forward, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but is not expected to play. ... McAvoy was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday; the defenseman played 21:54 in a 4-3 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. ... Lindholm, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 12, and Kastelic was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday. ... Coyle, a forward, did not take part in the Bruins morning skate Tuesday and will be a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Poitras will center Wahlstrom and Frederic. ... Poitras and Callahan, a defenseman, each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.