Lightning at Bruins projected lineups
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Mitchell Chaffee -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Mikey Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves -- Luke Glendening -- Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri
Oliver Wahlstrom -- Matthew Poitras -- Trent Frederic
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Jordan Oesterle
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan
Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body),
Status report
Finley, a forward, was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but is not expected to play. ... McAvoy was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday; the defenseman played 21:54 in a 4-3 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. ... Lindholm, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 12, and Kastelic was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Thursday. ... Coyle, a forward, did not take part in the Bruins morning skate Tuesday and will be a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Poitras will center Wahlstrom and Frederic. ... Poitras and Callahan, a defenseman, each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.