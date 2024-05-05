Swayman helps Bruins avoid another collapse in Eastern 1st Round

Goalie stops 30 in Game 7 OT win against Maple Leafs; Boston blew 3-1 series lead to Panthers last season

Swayman BOS avoid collapse

© Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- All Jeremy Swayman could do was stand and watch.

On April 30, 2023, the Boston Bruins goalie was thrust into the starting role in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers after Linus Ullmark started the first six games. Forward Carter Verhaeghe slipped the puck past Swayman in overtime to complete a 3-1 series comeback and eliminate the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins, who set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135).

On Saturday, just over a year later, Swayman found himself in the same position: Game 7 of the first round at TD Garden, this time against the Toronto Maple Leafs, heading to overtime trying to avoid another 3-1 series lead collapse.

“Just a pinch-yourself moment that you’re in Game 7 overtime at home,” Swayman said. “It’s stuff that you dream of as a kid and that we could all get up for and be really excited about, but my mindset was just one shot at a time doing my job and enjoying the process.”

This time, things were different. After starting all but one game in the series and allowing no more than two goals in each game, Swayman made 30 saves and held off the Maple Leafs long enough for David Pastrnak to score at 1:54 of overtime, flipping the script from last season and sending Boston to the second round with a 2-1 victory.

Pastrnak was the overtime hero, but it was Swayman who dragged Boston to the series win when the offense in front of him slowed. The 25-year-old had a .950 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average in the series for the Bruins, who scored four goals over the final three games.

R1, Gm7: Maple Leafs @ Bruins Recap

Last year, the Bruins put Swayman in the moment. This time, he seized it himself.

“He was our best player in the series; it’s not close,” Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “And I think that his confidence and his swagger, I think it permeated through the group. Took a while, but it got there.”

Working in a tandem with the reigning Vezina Trophy winner and entering the season on a one-year, $3.475 million bridge contract after an arduous arbitration process, Swayman faced an uphill climb to claim the starting role in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

During the regular season, Swayman (.916 save percentage, 2.53 GAA) and Ullmark (.915 save percentage, 2.57 GAA) alternated starts and finished with similar numbers. Swayman was selected to his first All-Star Game in February and despite the fierce-yet-friendly competition with Ullmark, Swayman’s three wins against Toronto in the regular season tipped the job in his favor entering Game 1 of the best-of-7 series. Ullmark started Game 2 to continue the rotation but after a 3-2 loss, Swayman stepped back in and never looked back.

“Anything I say will just be downplayed,” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle said. “[Swayman] is unbelievable. Every game, he’s just dialed in, gives us more than a chance [to win], and he was no different tonight. We play with the utmost confidence in front of him, and both of our goalies of course … there’s just never a doubt when those guys are in.”

Next up comes the chance to avenge last year’s defeat, with the Panthers waiting in the second round. Game 1 of that best-of-7 series will take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

For now, Swayman is taking in the moment. After watching the series-ending goal enter his net a year ago, he was happy to watch from the other end of the ice this time.

“So, so grateful and so proud of these guys in this locker room,” Swayman said. “And what a feeling to do it in front of these fans.”

