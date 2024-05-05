Swayman helps Bruins avoid another collapse in Eastern 1st Round

BOSTON -- All Jeremy Swayman could do was stand and watch.

On April 30, 2023, the Boston Bruins goalie was thrust into the starting role in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers after Linus Ullmark started the first six games. Forward Carter Verhaeghe slipped the puck past Swayman in overtime to complete a 3-1 series comeback and eliminate the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins, who set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135).

On Saturday, just over a year later, Swayman found himself in the same position: Game 7 of the first round at TD Garden, this time against the Toronto Maple Leafs, heading to overtime trying to avoid another 3-1 series lead collapse.

“Just a pinch-yourself moment that you’re in Game 7 overtime at home,” Swayman said. “It’s stuff that you dream of as a kid and that we could all get up for and be really excited about, but my mindset was just one shot at a time doing my job and enjoying the process.”

This time, things were different. After starting all but one game in the series and allowing no more than two goals in each game, Swayman made 30 saves and held off the Maple Leafs long enough for David Pastrnak to score at 1:54 of overtime, flipping the script from last season and sending Boston to the second round with a 2-1 victory.

Pastrnak was the overtime hero, but it was Swayman who dragged Boston to the series win when the offense in front of him slowed. The 25-year-old had a .950 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average in the series for the Bruins, who scored four goals over the final three games.