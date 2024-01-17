Story of '334 Club' lives forever in Devils lore

Defenseman Bruce Driver was one of the luckier Devils. He decided to leave early and got to the parking lot by 4:30. Ditto for the Flames, who were berthed at a nearby hotel. Their charter bus left early and deposited the visitors with hours to spare.

"Once we got to the arena," Flames forward Jim Peplinski said, "we just hung out in our dressing room and waited."

It would be the longest of waits. Since the NHL had not officially cancelled the game, the opening face-off kept being pushed back and back and back. After all, you can't have an opening face-off without a referee and two linespersons to preside, not to mention the stickhandlers.

One linesperson, Dale McCourt, figured he never would make it and yet arrived a few minutes before nine. "The Flames were all there and ready," McCourt said, "and pretty soon a bunch of Devils arrived."

Said Daneyko: "It seemed like four or five hours to get there. At times when we got stuck in the right lane, we'd have to drive on the other side and then back again in order to keep going. We took every imaginable road and pathway before we made it."

The crazy conditions meant nutty maneuvering. When forward Doug Sulliman's car approached an impenetrable snow drift, he crossed into the opposite lane and adroitly drove his vehicle backwards to the rink.

Meanwhile, inside the arena, a couple of cups of hot Java warmed me in the press room along with SportsChannel director Joe O'Rourke.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life," O'Rourke said. "This game may never be played."

Al Albert and I were told that if the visiting team happened to be at the rink ready to play, then the game should not be deleted. Fortunately, at about 9 p.m., enough Devils had arrived to instill hope that the show would go on.

The precious few fans who trickled in wouldn't stand for a cancellation. One of the most inspired was Robert Miller, who somehow managed to drive from his Long Island home -- via assorted car-marooned parkways -- to the GW Bridge and, finally, the arena.

"We made it in time," Miller remembered, "but once we walked inside and looked around, it was weird. The rink was almost empty."

Flames forward Nick Fotiu walked out of the dressing room and did a double take.

"I was surprised to see anyone there," he said. "I figured that those fans deserved a reward, so I went back to the dressing room, got a pail of pucks and tossed the pucks to them in the seats."

The referee, linespersons and enough Devils eventually showed up 105 minutes after the original game time. Two ushers also reported for duty, but there was so little to do one of them just stretched out on a chair and fell asleep.

Among the onlookers were Devils vice president and general manager Max McNab and veteran New York Post hockey guru Larry Brooks, then Devils public relations director and vice president of communications. Sitting in the press box with McNab, Brooks got the bright idea of taking an exact word count of the scant "crowd" and -- better still -- got their names and addresses for future contacts.

"When I suggested it to Max," Brooks said, "he was all in for me doing it and he deserves much of the credit."

Brooks followed through on his brilliant idea and when all was said and done, it came to the grand total of 334 spectators. He got their names and contact information so the Devils could stay in touch with them, which they did.

As for the game, it was appropriately exciting, starting with a New Jersey goal by Perry Anderson, an original scratch but pressed into action to fill out the lineup.

The home team gifted its 334 loyalists with a stirring 7-5 come-from-behind win against one of the more powerful teams in the NHL. Sulliman scored a once-in-a-career hat trick after driving backward to make it forward to the arena.

"There were hardly any hats tossed on the ice," he chuckled. "Then again, I wouldn't have wanted to throw my hat away with a blizzard like that outside. But I did have a baseball cap on my own on the bench, so I tossed it out just to make it look good."

The Devils later honored their valiant fans with a letter: "You are hereby inducted and given lifetime membership to a club that cannot grow -- the 334 Club." Years later, they followed up with a spate of annual parties where many members were treated to dinner and drinks, not to mention endless schmoozes about their sagas in the snow.