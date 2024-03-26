State Your Case: Building best-on-best United States team around Matthews or Jack Hughes

Auston Matthews and Jack Hughes are two of the prolific and exciting United States-born forwards in the NHL.

Matthews, 26, leads NHL with 58 goals and can hit the 60-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career when the Toronto Maple Leafs host Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TSN4, ESPN+, HULU). Selected No. 1 by Toronto in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews, who was born in Sam Ramon, California, and grew up Arizona, has 634 points (357 goals, 277 assists) in 550 NHL games.

Hughes, 22, has 24 goals this season, 19 shy of his NHL career high of 43 he scored last season. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and native of Orlando, Florida, has 276 points (111 goals, 165 assists) in 300 NHL games.

They each appear to be a lock to be on the team that represents the United States at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off in February and the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy. If healthy, Matthews and Hughes should play at the respective tournaments. It'll be up to the coaching staff to determine how they're used, but the United States can build around them and many other star players.

But who would you take first to build a team around if you were doing it today? That is the question we put before NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen and staff writer Tracey Myers in this edition of State Your Case.