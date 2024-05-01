Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 3-4

NHL_Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Friday, May 3

  • The start time of Game 6 of the First Round Series between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3, in Nashville. The game will be televised on TNT and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
  • The start time of the potential Game 6, if necessary, of the First Round Series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3, in Los Angeles. The game would be televised on TNT and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
  • The start time and national broadcast details for Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup PlayoffsFirst Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will be announced when available.

Saturday, May 4

  • The start time of the potential Game 7, if necessary, of the First Round Series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4, in Boston. The game would be televised on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Latest News

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Jets eliminated from playoffs due to special teams, defensive issues

3 Keys: Kings at Oilers, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

Maple Leafs expect Bruins ‘to be at their best’ in Game 6 of Eastern 1st Round

Rangers ‘know what’s ahead’ against Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd Round 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Matthews skates, uncertain for Maple Leafs in Game 6

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche depth players 'super impressive' in 1st-round victory

Evangelista thrilled to be Predators teammates with idol Schenn

Panthers trying to manage time off while awaiting next playoff opponent

Bruins need 'an attitude' to close out Maple Leafs in Game 6

3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 5 of Western 1st Round

Cooper apologizes for comments made after Lightning eliminated from playoffs

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 1

Islanders eliminated from playoffs, lack of clutch scoring among culprits

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stamkos, Lightning begin talks on new contract

Hughes, Josi, Makar named Norris Trophy finalists