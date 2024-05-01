Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 3-4

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Friday, May 3

The start time of Game 6 of the First Round Series between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3, in Nashville. The game will be televised on TNT and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The start time of the potential Game 6, if necessary, of the First Round Series between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3, in Los Angeles. The game would be televised on TNT and MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

The start time and national broadcast details for Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup PlayoffsFirst Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights will be announced when available.

Saturday, May 4