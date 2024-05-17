Start time set for Game 6 of Canucks-Oilers on Saturday

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Saturday, May 18

• The start time of Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18, in Edmonton. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.