Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Nashville, Tennessee

NHL.com writer Adam Kimelman hits Gibson Guitar Garage before Game 6 between Predators, Canucks

Gibson Guitar Garage postcard 2

© Adam Kimelman

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL.com writers will be sending postcards from the series they are covering. Today, deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman checks in from Nashville:

I should preface this by saying I have zero musical ability. But I have always had a ton of friends who were in bands, and I've always been enamored by how people are able to make music.

So when I saw the Gibson Guitar Garage across the street from my hotel in Nashville, I had to stop in.

Gibson Guitar Garage split postcard

© Adam Kimelman

I would imagine if you were a guitar player, or any kind of musically talented person, it would be pretty close to heaven.

In addition to all the different style Gibson guitars available for sale, there are historical Les Paul models to stare at, and even touch. There also are videos playing around the store of famous guitar players explaining their craft and instrument choices.

Gibson Guitar Garage postcard 3

© Adam Kim

For those in need of a more hands-on approach, there are amps set up throughout the store to test out any potential new purchase, a soundproof room to fully jam out, and a repair shop if your current guitar needs some work.

Me? I walked out with a T-shirt.

