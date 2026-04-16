2 West series to be decided on final day

Thursday is the final day of the NHL regular season and three different playoff positions and two of four Western Conference First Round matchups are not set.

The Edmonton Oilers (91 points), Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings (90 points each) have all clinched a spot, and all three of them can either finish second or third in the Pacific Division or be the second wild card in the West.

Here are the scenarios and the resulting First Round matchups:

(P2) Edmonton vs. (P3) Anaheim and (C1) Colorado vs. (WC2) Los Angeles will result:

If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP) AND if the Ducks defeat the Nashville Predators in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13, SNO)

OR

If the Predators defeat the Ducks in overtime or shootout AND if the Calgary Flames defeat the Los Angeles Kings in any fashion (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNSC)

OR

If the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in regulation

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(P2) Edmonton vs. (P3) Los Angeles and (C1) Colorado vs. (WC2) Anaheim will result:

If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion

OR

If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Kings get at least one point vs. the Flames AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation

OR

If the Flames defeat the Kings in overtime or shootout AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation

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(P2) Anaheim vs. (P3) Edmonton and (C1) Colorado vs. (WC2) Los Angeles will result:

If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion

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(P2) Anaheim vs. (P3) Los Angeles and (C1) Colorado vs. (WC2) Edmonton will result:

If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion

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(P2) Los Angeles vs. (P3) Edmonton and (C1) Colorado vs. (WC2) Anaheim will result:

If the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND the if Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion