NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the Eastern Conference Game 1s of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, which begins Saturday, April 20. The complete First Round schedule will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.
Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Postseason gets underway with 2 games Saturday
EASTERN CONFERENCE – GAME 1s
Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Networks
Saturday, April 20
5 p.m.
NY Islanders at Carolina
TBS, truTV, MAX, SNE, SNW, SNP, SN360, TVAS
Saturday, April 20
8 p.m.
Toronto at Boston
TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, April 21
12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida
ESPN, SN, TVAS
Sunday, April 21
3 p.m.
Washington at NY Rangers
ESPN, SN, TVAS
