Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Postseason gets underway with 2 games Saturday

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the Eastern Conference Game 1s of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, which begins Saturday, April 20. The complete First Round schedule will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

EASTERN CONFERENCE – GAME 1s

Date
Time (ET)
Matchup
Networks
Saturday, April 20
5 p.m.
NY Islanders at Carolina
TBS, truTV, MAX, SNE, SNW, SNP, SN360, TVAS
Saturday, April 20
8 p.m.
Toronto at Boston
TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, April 21
12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida
ESPN, SN, TVAS
Sunday, April 21
3 p.m.
Washington at NY Rangers
ESPN, SN, TVAS

Fans worldwide can share their predictions for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and face off against friends, family, colleagues, hockey experts and fellow hockey fans in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Betway, now available in six languages. The eligible entrant that finishes atop the leaderboard will win the chance to attend a 2024-25 NHL event. Visit NHL.com/Bracket to register.

