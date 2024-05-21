Western Conference Final schedule updated

Start times for Games 3, 4 announced

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today confirmed the matchups, dates, starting times and broadcast information for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference Final will feature the Florida Panthers versus the New York Rangers, and will begin Wednesday, in New York. The Western Conference Final will feature the Edmonton Oilers versus the Dallas Stars, and will begin Thursday, in Dallas. All times are ET and subject to change.

Eastern Conference Final


Date
Time (ET)
NY Rangers (M1) vs. Florida Panthers (A1)
Networks
Wednesday, May 22
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Friday, May 24
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Sunday, May 26
3 p.m.
NY Rangers at Florida
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
Tuesday, May 28
8 p.m.
NY Rangers at Florida
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Thursday, May 30
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Saturday, June 1
8 p.m.
NY Rangers at Florida
ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
*Monday, June 3
8 p.m.
Florida at NY Rangers
ESPN, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

Western Conference Final

Date
Time (ET)
Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (P2)
Networks
Thursday, May 23
8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Saturday, May 25
8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS
Monday, May 27
8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton

SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX

Wednesday, May 29
8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton

SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX

*Friday, May 31
TBD
Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS
*Sunday, June 2
TBD
Dallas at Edmonton
SN, TVAS, TNT, truTV, MAX
*Tuesday, June 4
TBD
Edmonton at Dallas
TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS

*If necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Stanley Cup Central, the second-screen experience created by NHL Productions that features interactive conversation and analysis, will return for each game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals. Fans can tune in live on the NHL’s YouTube channel, NHL FAST channel and @NHL on X alongside each game broadcast for breakdowns, banter and live chats with hosts Chris Powers, Dan Powers and Anna Dua, as well as famous hockey fans who join as guests.

