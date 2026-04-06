Eberle, Kraken embracing 'playoff mentality' on start of critical stretch

EDMONTON -- Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken believe they're up for the challenge of trying to drag a relatively young team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Seattle captain and his experienced colleagues have been in this situation before, where every game down the stretch carries so much weight. They visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KONG, KHN/Prime) trailing the Nashville Predators by six points for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Nashville is tied in points with the Los Angeles Kings but owns the tiebreaker in regulation wins (26-19).

"You get to this time of year, and it becomes playoff mentality," Eberle said before the Kraken lost 3-0 to the Edmonton Oilers on March 31. "We've had some guys step up in some key situations, but these games are enjoyable. There's a lot on the line and I think when you get to this part of the season, you have earned the right to try and get to that spot, and you have to try and relish it and take advantage of it."

Seattle (32-32-11) is 4-10-2 since March 2, when it was third in the Pacific Division, and has lost four in a row (0-3-1). Winnipeg (33-31-12) is three points back with six games to play. The Kraken have seven left and also hold one game in hand on the Predators and Kings.

"Yeah, the importance of these games is exponential," Eberle said. "I think as cliche as it is, you can't try and look too far ahead and you can't try and make up numbers. You just have to do it one game at a time."

The onus of getting Seattle into the playoffs falls on veterans like Eberle who have been there before. The 35-year-old was an original member of the Kraken, chosen in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft from the New York Islanders, and named the second captain in franchise history in place of Mark Giordano on Oct. 8, 2024.