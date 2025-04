Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 2:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, SCRIPPS)