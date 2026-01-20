Blues at Jets projected lineups 

BLUES (19-22-8) at JETS (19-23-6)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jonatan Berggren -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Nick Bjugstad -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Robby Fabbri -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dylan Holloway
Injured: Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (lower body), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (cut ankle)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn
Isaak Phillips -- Logan Stanley
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin
Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson (illness)
Status report
Sundqvist, a forward, will not play and is day to day, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. He sustained a deep cut above his ankle after colliding with Connor McDavid in the third period of a 5-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Berggren and Fabbri will play and Holloway, a forward, is expected to be scratched. … The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Salomonsson was a late scratch after becoming ill.