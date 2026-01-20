Blues at Jets projected lineups 

BLUES (19-22-8) at JETS (19-23-6)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jonatan Berggren -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Nick Bjugstad -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Robby Fabbri -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dylan Holloway

Injured: Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (lower body), Robert Thomas (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (cut ankle)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Jonathan Toews -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Luke Schenn

Isaak Phillips -- Logan Stanley

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Gustav Nyquist, Danny Zhilkin

Injured: Haydn Fleury (bruised back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Elias Salomonsson (illness)

Status report

Sundqvist, a forward, will not play and is day to day, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. He sustained a deep cut above his ankle after colliding with Connor McDavid in the third period of a 5-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Berggren and Fabbri will play and Holloway, a forward, is expected to be scratched. … The Jets did not hold a morning skate following a 2-0 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. … Salomonsson was a late scratch after becoming ill.