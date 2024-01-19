Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues

It was the sixth NHL hat trick for Oshie, who has six points (five goals, one assist) in his past four games.

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (22-15-6), who have won consecutive games for the first time since they won three in row from Dec. 17-21. Max Pacioretty and John Carlson each had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves.

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin, who missed the previous three games because of a lower-body injury, played 15:25 and had an assist, increasing his point streak to seven games (eight points; two goals, six assists).

Nathan Walker had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues (21-20-2), who have lost three straight (0-2-1).

The teams will complete the home-and-home at St. Louis on Saturday.

Oshie gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead on the power play at 10:24 of the first period when he controlled a contested puck in the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot over Binnington’s left shoulder.

Walker tied it 1-1 at 17:54, scoring on a deflection of Nick Leddy’s shot from the left point.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 3:32 of the second period when his centering pass deflected in off the stick of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in the slot.

Oshie increased the lead to 3-1 on the power play at 10:27. He completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence by scoring on a one-timer from the slot off a feed from Strome.

Strome made it 4-1 at 34 seconds of the third period when he knocked in the rebound of Ovechkin’s shot.

Faulk pulled the Blues within 4-2 at 4:01, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from above the right circle.

Oshie completed the hat trick when he scored into an empty net at 19:40 for the 5-2 final.