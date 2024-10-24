Blues at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (4-3-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Oskar Sundqvist -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

P.O. Joseph -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker, Zack Bolduc

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Robert Thomas (fractured right ankle)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body)

Status report

Thomas, a center, will be out at least six weeks after being injured in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Sundqvist will make his season debut; he missed St. Louis' first seven games recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee sustained last March 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Toropchenko will return after missing two games with a lower body injury. ... Woll will make his season debut after missing Toronto's first seven games with a lower body injury. ... Pacioretty did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate; the forward is day to day after being injured in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Latest News

Foegele scores twice in 1st to lift Kings past Sharks 

Jets recover for OT victory against Kraken, remain undefeated 

Hurricanes hang on, hand Flames 1st regulation loss

Avalanche cruise past Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

Bedard, Teravainen forming dynamic duo for Blackhawks

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Kaprizov, Wild edge Lightning, extend season-opening point streak to 7

Binnington makes 40 saves to lead Blues past Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky becomes fastest player to get 400 NHL wins, Panthers defeat Rangers

Kane's late goal sparks Red Wings past Devils 

Duchene, Seguin each has 3 points to lift Stars past Bruins

NHL Buzz: Jarry sent back to Pittsburgh 

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Heinz pokes fun at McDavid’s fear of ketchup

Predators early-season struggles, fast starts for Wild, Capitals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Theodore signs 7-year, $51.975 million contract with Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings