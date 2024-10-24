Blues at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUES (4-3-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (4-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Oskar Sundqvist -- Dylan Holloway -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
P.O. Joseph -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker, Zack Bolduc
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Robert Thomas (fractured right ankle)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body), Max Pacioretty (lower body)
Status report
Thomas, a center, will be out at least six weeks after being injured in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Sundqvist will make his season debut; he missed St. Louis' first seven games recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee sustained last March 25 against the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Toropchenko will return after missing two games with a lower body injury. ... Woll will make his season debut after missing Toronto's first seven games with a lower body injury. ... Pacioretty did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate; the forward is day to day after being injured in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.