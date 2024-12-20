TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov had two assists to extend his point streak to nine games, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Thursday.
Kucherov runs point streak to 9, Lightning defeat Blues
Gets 2 assists, helps Tampa Bay to 4th straight win
Kucherov has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) during his streak.
Gage Goncalves scored his first NHL goal, and Anthony Cirelli and Nick Perbix also scored for the Lightning (18-10-2), who have won four straight and six of seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.
Lightning forward Jake Guentzel’s seven-game goal and point streaks ended.
Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues (15-16-3), who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Jordan Binnington allowed three goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Joel Hofer (seven saves) midway through the second period.
Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:14 of the first period with a backhand from in close after Conor Geekie fed him at the right hash marks as Cirelli was cutting to the net.
Perbix extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:42 of the second period, scoring from the low slot off a touch pass from Kucherov.
Buchnevich cut it to 2-1 at 12:15. He converted a back door pass from Robert Thomas during an extended shift in the zone.
Goncalves scored at 13:33 for the 3-1 final, putting a wrist shot from the left face-off circle inside the far post and chasing Binnington. It was Goncalves’ 20th NHL game.