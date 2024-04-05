Blues at Sharks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (40-32-4) at SHARKS (17-50-8)

6 p.m. ET; BSMWX, NBCSCA

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Zack Bolduc -- Nathan Walker -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker – Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov, Marco Scandella, Zach Dean

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf

Filip Zadina -- Jack Studnicka -- Thomas Bordeleau

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report

Binnington could start against San Jose, and Hofer would start Sunday at the Anaheim Ducks. ... Graf could make his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry-level contract Thursday as an undrafted free agent out of Quinnipiac University. If not against St. Louis, Graf will play Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes. Sharks coach David Quinn said Graf "may play" Saturday. ... Quinn did not specify which goalie would start the first of back-to-back games. Each will play one game.

