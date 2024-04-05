Blues at Sharks

BLUES (40-32-4) at SHARKS (17-50-8)
6 p.m. ET; BSMWX, NBCSCA
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Kevin Hayes -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Zack Bolduc -- Nathan Walker -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker – Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Nikita Alexandrov, Marco Scandella, Zach Dean
Injured: None
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf
Filip Zadina -- Jack Studnicka -- Thomas Bordeleau
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
Binnington could start against San Jose, and Hofer would start Sunday at the Anaheim Ducks. ... Graf could make his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry-level contract Thursday as an undrafted free agent out of Quinnipiac University. If not against St. Louis, Graf will play Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes. Sharks coach David Quinn said Graf "may play" Saturday. ... Quinn did not specify which goalie would start the first of back-to-back games. Each will play one game.