Blues rally past Predators, extend winning streak to 8

Dylan Holloway scored twice, Robert Thomas had two assists and Joel Hofer made 16 saves for the Blues (39-28-7), who moved five points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Vancouver has two games in hand.

“I think that’s huge to have a comeback win,” Holloway said. “It wasn’t our best game by any means, we were kind of fighting it a bit early, but I think to come back and win a game like that is huge for our team. I think that’s how we grow. It’s definitely crucial to know that we can do that.”

Fedor Svechkov and Brady Skjei scored for the Predators (27-37-8), who were eliminated from playoff contention. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

“I know it’s the numbers, but I feel like we were eliminated a long time ago,” Nashville forward Ryan O'Reilly said. “We knew it was coming, we haven’t been great by any means. Myself, I haven’t been great by any means. So, it was expected.”