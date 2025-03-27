Blues at Predators projected lineups

BLUES (38-28-7) at PREDATORS (27-36-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Pavel Buchnevich (illness)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Colton Sissons

Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Bellows

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Parayko participated in the Blues morning skate but the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game. ... Buchnevich will miss his fourth game in a row; the forward could return at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Englund replaced Oesterle on the third defense pair during the Predators morning skate.