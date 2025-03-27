Blues at Predators projected lineups

BLUES (38-28-7) at PREDATORS (27-36-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Pavel Buchnevich (illness)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Colton Sissons
Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Bellows
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Parayko participated in the Blues morning skate but the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game. ... Buchnevich will miss his fourth game in a row; the forward could return at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Englund replaced Oesterle on the third defense pair during the Predators morning skate.