Blues at Predators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (11-13-7) at PREDATORS (11-14-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Robby Fabbri

Hugh McGing -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns),
Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)

Status report

Fabbri will make his season debut after he signed a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. … Fowler moved to the top pair with Parayko at the morning skate. … Smith participated in practice this week but is still day to day and will not play.

