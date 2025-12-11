Blues at Predators projected lineups

BLUES (11-13-7) at PREDATORS (11-14-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Robby Fabbri
Hugh McGing -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Matt Luff
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns),
Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body)
Status report
Fabbri will make his season debut after he signed a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. … Fowler moved to the top pair with Parayko at the morning skate. … Smith participated in practice this week but is still day to day and will not play.