Blues at Oilers projected lineups

BLUES (19-21-8) at OILERS (24-17-8)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Nick Bjugstad -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (lower body), Robert Thomas (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie

Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard, Alec Regula

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate. ... Holloway will return after missing 15 games with an ankle injury; he’s expected to replace Berggren at forward. ... The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 6-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday ... Draisaitl, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game while on a leave of absence to attend a family illness in Germany. He is expected to return sometime next week.