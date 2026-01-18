Blues at Oilers projected lineups

BLUES (19-21-8) at OILERS (24-17-8)
8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Nick Bjugstad -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Mathieu Joseph (elbow), Pius Suter (lower body), Robert Thomas (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard -- Jack Roslovic -- Matthew Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Leon Draisaitl, Calvin Pickard, Alec Regula
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate. ... Holloway will return after missing 15 games with an ankle injury; he’s expected to replace Berggren at forward. ... The Oilers did not hold a morning skate following a 6-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday ... Draisaitl, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game while on a leave of absence to attend a family illness in Germany. He is expected to return sometime next week.